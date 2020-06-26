Advertisement

KDHE sends out warning ahead of Saharan dust impacting Kansas

The Saharan dust plume continues to head our way.
The Saharan dust plume continues to head our way.(WDBJ)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unusual phenomenon will start impacting parts of Kansas this weekend and has raised some health concerns.

Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa has lifted into the atmosphere and is blanketing the eastern U.S., and could impact Kansas.

“Dust is picked up by trade winds and carried thousands of miles across the Atlantic and eventually to the U.S. The particulate matter from this event has the potential to impact Kansas,” said KDHE in a news release.

While summer dust plumes are a common occurrence, this appears to be one of the most extreme in recent memory. It’s so large it has been nicknamed the Gorilla Dust Cloud. What makes it uncommon is how far inland it will reach, and ow far north it could impact the nation.

They say the dust could cause some health problems. Those could include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis.

Those with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and elderly could experience worse symptoms.

KDHE says you should take these steps:

· Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

· People with respiratory or heart related illness should remain indoors.

· Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running the air conditioners with air filters.

· Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

· Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A few severe storms overnight

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

Severe Storm Watch until 4AM

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 1 hours ago
USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

News

State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Latest News

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

Coronavirus

Concordia pool goers told to self-quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several may have been exposed to COVID-19 after swimming at the Concordia City Pool.

News

Knights of Colmbus donates new bus shelter to Topeka Metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new bus shelter was unveiled Friday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

Sports

Several K-State MBB, football players say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.

News

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Lawrence bar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Several attendees at a Lawrence bar reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.