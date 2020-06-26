KDHE sends out warning ahead of Saharan dust impacting Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unusual phenomenon will start impacting parts of Kansas this weekend and has raised some health concerns.

Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa has lifted into the atmosphere and is blanketing the eastern U.S., and could impact Kansas.

“Dust is picked up by trade winds and carried thousands of miles across the Atlantic and eventually to the U.S. The particulate matter from this event has the potential to impact Kansas,” said KDHE in a news release.

While summer dust plumes are a common occurrence, this appears to be one of the most extreme in recent memory. It’s so large it has been nicknamed the Gorilla Dust Cloud. What makes it uncommon is how far inland it will reach, and ow far north it could impact the nation.

They say the dust could cause some health problems. Those could include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis.

Those with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and elderly could experience worse symptoms.

KDHE says you should take these steps:

· Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

· People with respiratory or heart related illness should remain indoors.

· Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running the air conditioners with air filters.

· Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

· Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

