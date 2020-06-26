Advertisement

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Kansas has 264 deaths and 13,538 positive cases as of Friday, June 26.
Kansas has 264 deaths and 13,538 positive cases as of Friday, June 26.(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state is seeing 264 deaths, three more than Wednesday, June 24, and 13,538 positive cases, which is 568 more cases.

The KDHE says there have been 1,128 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 154,321 negative tests.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 4

Anderson – 3

Atchison – 27

Barber – 1

Barton – 54

Bourbon – 16

Brown – 11

Butler – 54

Chase – 4

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 24

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 6

Cloud – 10

Coffey – 53

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 66

Crawford – 246

Dickinson – 8

Doniphan – 26

Douglas – 121

Edwards – 6

Elk - 1

Ellis – 19

Ellsworth – 3

Finney – 1,536

Ford – 1,983

Franklin – 65

Geary – 37

Gove – 1

Grant – 39

Gray – 26

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 32

Harper – 2

Harvey – 31

Haskell – 23

Hodgeman – 9

Jackson – 107

Jefferson – 26

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,545

Kearny – 48

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 55

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,146

Linn – 14

Logan – 1

Lyon – 484

Marshall – 1

Marion – 10

McPherson – 58

Meade – 30

Miami – 24

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 29

Morris – 5

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 23

Neosho – 23

Ness – 4

Norton – 3

Osage – 11

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 5

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 3

Pottawatomie – 59

Pratt – 6

Reno – 69

Republic – 7

Rice – 4

Riley – 178

Rooks – 7

Saline – 81

Scott – 16

Sedgwick – 1,072

Seward – 956

Shawnee – 567

Sheridan – 3

Sherman – 7

Smith – 3

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 10

Stevens – 30

Sumner – 11

Thomas – 15

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 34

Washington – 1

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 2,108

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Coronavirus

Stormont Vail sees hospitalized COVID-19 patient increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Hospital is seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

Coronavirus

Concordia pool goers told to self-quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several may have been exposed to COVID-19 after swimming at the Concordia City Pool.

Coronavirus

Pence exchange with reporter on Tulsa rally, Ariz. church rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
The vice president was asked about the Trump campaign holding mass gatherings despite spikes in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci on surge in US coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., which have reached all-time daily highs.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 6 hours ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

News

Riley County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Riley County Health officials are reporting 29 more COVID-19 cases since their last report on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE
The changes didn’t include adding race as a risk factor for serious illness, despite accumulating evidence that Black people, Hispanics and Native Americans have higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus impacts how pregnant women seek care and give birth

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Birth plans and doctor visits are being disrupted for pregnant women during the pandemic.