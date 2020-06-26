Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state is seeing 264 deaths, three more than Wednesday, June 24, and 13,538 positive cases, which is 568 more cases.

The KDHE says there have been 1,128 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 154,321 negative tests.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 4

Anderson – 3

Atchison – 27

Barber – 1

Barton – 54

Bourbon – 16

Brown – 11

Butler – 54

Chase – 4

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 24

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 6

Cloud – 10

Coffey – 53

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 66

Crawford – 246

Dickinson – 8

Doniphan – 26

Douglas – 121

Edwards – 6

Elk - 1

Ellis – 19

Ellsworth – 3

Finney – 1,536

Ford – 1,983

Franklin – 65

Geary – 37

Gove – 1

Grant – 39

Gray – 26

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 32

Harper – 2

Harvey – 31

Haskell – 23

Hodgeman – 9

Jackson – 107

Jefferson – 26

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,545

Kearny – 48

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 55

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,146

Linn – 14

Logan – 1

Lyon – 484

Marshall – 1

Marion – 10

McPherson – 58

Meade – 30

Miami – 24

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 29

Morris – 5

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 23

Neosho – 23

Ness – 4

Norton – 3

Osage – 11

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 5

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 3

Pottawatomie – 59

Pratt – 6

Reno – 69

Republic – 7

Rice – 4

Riley – 178

Rooks – 7

Saline – 81

Scott – 16

Sedgwick – 1,072

Seward – 956

Shawnee – 567

Sheridan – 3

Sherman – 7

Smith – 3

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 10

Stevens – 30

Sumner – 11

Thomas – 15

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 34

Washington – 1

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 2,108

For more information visit the KDHE website.

