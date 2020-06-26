Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the state is seeing 264 deaths, three more than Wednesday, June 24, and 13,538 positive cases, which is 568 more cases.
The KDHE says there have been 1,128 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 154,321 negative tests.
County counts are as follows:
Allen – 4
Anderson – 3
Atchison – 27
Barber – 1
Barton – 54
Bourbon – 16
Brown – 11
Butler – 54
Chase – 4
Chautauqua – 4
Cherokee – 24
Cheyenne – 2
Clark – 34
Clay – 6
Cloud – 10
Coffey – 53
Comanche – 2
Cowley – 66
Crawford – 246
Dickinson – 8
Doniphan – 26
Douglas – 121
Edwards – 6
Elk - 1
Ellis – 19
Ellsworth – 3
Finney – 1,536
Ford – 1,983
Franklin – 65
Geary – 37
Gove – 1
Grant – 39
Gray – 26
Greenwood – 11
Hamilton – 32
Harper – 2
Harvey – 31
Haskell – 23
Hodgeman – 9
Jackson – 107
Jefferson – 26
Jewell – 4
Johnson – 1,545
Kearny – 48
Kiowa – 3
Labette – 55
Lane – 5
Leavenworth – 1,146
Linn – 14
Logan – 1
Lyon – 484
Marshall – 1
Marion – 10
McPherson – 58
Meade – 30
Miami – 24
Mitchell – 4
Montgomery – 29
Morris – 5
Morton – 7
Nemaha – 23
Neosho – 23
Ness – 4
Norton – 3
Osage – 11
Osborne – 2
Ottawa – 5
Pawnee – 3
Phillips – 3
Pottawatomie – 59
Pratt – 6
Reno – 69
Republic – 7
Rice – 4
Riley – 178
Rooks – 7
Saline – 81
Scott – 16
Sedgwick – 1,072
Seward – 956
Shawnee – 567
Sheridan – 3
Sherman – 7
Smith – 3
Stafford – 1
Stanton – 10
Stevens – 30
Sumner – 11
Thomas – 15
Trego – 1
Wabaunsee – 34
Washington – 1
Wilson – 1
Woodson – 6
Wyandotte – 2,108
