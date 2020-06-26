Advertisement

Kansas employees may not want to return to the office study shows

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas employees say they would take a pay cut of over $200 to avoid going back to the workplace.

A study conducted by RealBusinessSavings.com shows 57% of employees say they will request to keep working from home to avoid contracting COVID-19 at their jobs.

The Study also shows abut 67% of respondents say they have been more productive at home than in their usual working environment and 10% are glad to not have to deal with office politics.

RealBusinessSavings says overall, the average American would take $316 pay cut per month in order to keep working from home, that number in Kansas is $209 per month.

Surprisingly, 75% of respondents say they think handshakes will never return to the office, while 65% say they think elbow taps will take its place, according to the study.

The reasons for working from home seem to also be a big factor in the decision to return to the office. The study shows 30% of respondents say they prefer working from home because they are saving money on transportation, 28% say they don’t want to commute, 22% say saving money on lunch and after-work drinks are important, 12% say avoiding office politics and 8% say not having to wear business attire is the best part of staying home.

Lastly, the survey shows, about 33% of workers say bosses have been more friendly and more relaxed since the start of the pandemic.

