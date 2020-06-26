Associated Press Kansas Daybook for Monday, Jun. 22.

Monday, Jun. 22 8:00 AM University of Kansas Health System daily coronavirus (COVID-19) media briefing

Weblinks: http://www.ku.edu/, https://twitter.com/KUnews

Contacts: Jill Chadwick, The University of Kansas Health System, jchadwick@kumc.edu, 1 913 588 5246

The meeting is available by Zoom, both video and by phone. To join the Zoom Meeting by video, click https://kumc-ois.zoom.us/j/7828978628 Telephone dial-in Participants: For those without Zoom, call 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 782 897 8628. The feed is also available via TVU grid. The TVU source is UoK_Health and is being made available to all.

Monday, Jun. 22 11:00 AM State of Kansas SPARK Taskforce holds virtual meeting - State of Kansas Office of Recovery Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee holds virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.kansas.gov, https://twitter.com/GovLauraKelly

Contacts: Lauren Fitzgerald, Kansas Governor's Office, lauren.fitzgerald@ks.gov, 1 785 581 4730

Monday, Jun. 22 Erin Brockovich celebrates 60th birthday - 60th birthday of Erin Brockovich, American environmental activist known for taking legal action against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company of California in 1993 due to local groundwater pollution in Hinkley. Brockovich's lawsuit was dramatized in the 2000 film 'Erin Brockovich' starring Julia Roberts as the title character