Associated Press Kansas Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Kansas City bureau is reachable at 816-421-4844. Send daybook items to Kansas@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Kansas and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM E2 discuss annual Clean Jobs Midwest report - Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) hold press call to discuss new report, the fifth annual Clean Jobs Midwest report from E2 and Clean Energy Trust, and discuss 'what might have been and how severely the clean energy economy has been hurt by the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic crisis through the month of May'. The analysis provides breakdowns of the job losses by state, by major metropolitan areas, and by sector including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean vehicles. States covered in the report are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin

Weblinks: http://www.e2.org, https://twitter.com/e2org

Contacts: Alex Frank, Hastings Group, afrank@hastingsgroup.com, 1 703 276 3264

To join the press call (with full, two-way Q&A), please dial (877) 418-4267 and ask for the 'Clean Jobs Midwest report' news event.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:45 AM Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple holds media briefing

Location: 455 N Main St, Wichita, KS

Weblinks: http://www.wichita.gov/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CityofWichita

Contacts: Tina Payne, City of Wichita, TMPayne@wichita.gov

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Survey of Tenth District Manufacturing

Weblinks: http://www.kc.frb.org, https://twitter.com/KansasCityFed

Contacts: Bill Medley, FRB Kansas City press, Bill.Medley@kc.frb.org, 1 816 881 2556