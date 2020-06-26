Advertisement

Job openings at the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division

The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division is looking for investigators and technicians
The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division is looking for investigators and technicians(U.S. Department of Labor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An additional 55 investigators are being hired at the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says it is seeking 55 investigators and eight technicians to support the effort to assist employers and ensure compliance with federal requirements.

The Department says recruits will join 92 investigators and 28 technicians recently hired and waiting for placement. Interested applicants should review the division’s job postings and apply.

“Now more than ever, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is critical to helping America’s workers and employers. In addition to enforcing long-standing protections, WHD now enforces the paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave protections in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” says Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton. “With more than 60 million workers eligible for relief, our team continues to deliver when the workforce needs us most.”

The Division says in the 2019 fiscal year it collected $322 million in wages owed to workers and conducted 3,700 public events to educate employers and workers alike about workplace rights and responsibilities.

The WHD says its mission is to promote and achieve compliance with labor standards to protect and enhance the welfare of the nation’s workers. The Division enforces federal minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping, child labor requirements, paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave provisions, wage garnishment provisions and a number of employment standards and protections. It says it also administers and enforces wage requirements and other statutes applicable to federal contracts for construction and for the provision of goods and services.

The Department of Labor says its mission is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of workers, job seekers and retirees of the nation; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Timothy Knapp, Gray DC
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the change alongside his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

Forecast

A few severe storms overnight

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

National Politics

House votes to make DC nation's 51st state

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The House voted to make Washington D.C. a state, but it faces plenty of opposition in the Senate.

News

Severe Storm Watch until 4AM

Updated: 30 minutes ago

National Politics

Judge: US must free migrant children from family detention

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order applies to children held for more than 20 days at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Latest News

National

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 1 hours ago
USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

News

State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

National Politics

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer.

National Politics

Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”