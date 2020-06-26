Job openings at the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An additional 55 investigators are being hired at the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says it is seeking 55 investigators and eight technicians to support the effort to assist employers and ensure compliance with federal requirements.

The Department says recruits will join 92 investigators and 28 technicians recently hired and waiting for placement. Interested applicants should review the division’s job postings and apply.

“Now more than ever, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is critical to helping America’s workers and employers. In addition to enforcing long-standing protections, WHD now enforces the paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave protections in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” says Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton. “With more than 60 million workers eligible for relief, our team continues to deliver when the workforce needs us most.”

The Division says in the 2019 fiscal year it collected $322 million in wages owed to workers and conducted 3,700 public events to educate employers and workers alike about workplace rights and responsibilities.

The WHD says its mission is to promote and achieve compliance with labor standards to protect and enhance the welfare of the nation’s workers. The Division enforces federal minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping, child labor requirements, paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave provisions, wage garnishment provisions and a number of employment standards and protections. It says it also administers and enforces wage requirements and other statutes applicable to federal contracts for construction and for the provision of goods and services.

The Department of Labor says its mission is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of workers, job seekers and retirees of the nation; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

