Advertisement

Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

(AP)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

The agency says anyone who attended the Wild Horse Saloon on June 19 and June 20, 2020 is at risk of exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms include:

  • fever of 100.4 F or higher
  • chills
  • rigors
  • myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
  • malaise
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
  • new olfactory and taste disorders
  • diarrhea

If you have symptoms, you need to contact your primary care provider.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A few severe storms overnight

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

Severe Storm Watch until 4AM

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 1 hours ago
USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

News

State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Latest News

Coronavirus

Concordia pool goers told to self-quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several may have been exposed to COVID-19 after swimming at the Concordia City Pool.

News

Knights of Colmbus donates new bus shelter to Topeka Metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new bus shelter was unveiled Friday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

Sports

Several K-State MBB, football players say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.

News

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Lawrence bar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Several attendees at a Lawrence bar reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.