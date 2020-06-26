Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

The agency says anyone who attended the Wild Horse Saloon on June 19 and June 20, 2020 is at risk of exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms include:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

If you have symptoms, you need to contact your primary care provider.

