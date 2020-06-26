Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a commission to examine policing and other racial justice issues and named the superintendent of Topeka’s public schools and a state university administrator to lead it. Kelly issued an executive order Wednesday to create the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. She said it would focus first on relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they police and develop policy proposals for state and local officials. The governor promised her administration would tackle such issues following George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minnesota. The commission's leaders are Topeka Superintendent Tiffany Anderson and University of Kansas associate dean Shannon Portillo.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has seen its largest jump in coronavirus cases in more than six weeks with an increase of more than 500 cases in two days. The state health department on Wednesday reported a total of 12,970 cases of the novel coronavirus, up 4.1% from Monday. Gov. Laura Kelly has urged local officials to postpone lifting their last restrictions on businesses and public activities for another two weeks. The state also reported an additional two deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 261 since the pandemic began in early March. The state hasn’t seen such a spike in new cases since the first half of May.

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses the top election official in Kansas of violating the state's open records law by refusing to release the names of people who cast provisional ballots or say whether their votes were counted. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas sued Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab in Shawnee County District Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit seeks a court order forcing Schwab to disclose the information. It was filed on behalf of voting rights advocate Davis Hammet and Loud Light, a non-profit group whose mission is to increase voter turnout.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The city of Topeka is looking to cut more than 30 jobs next year to deal with a $5 million budget deficit resulting from efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Topeka City Manager Brent Trout on Tuesday proposed cutting 32 full-time position and reducing at least one position to part time in 2021. The mayor and City Council will consider the proposal before finalizing the budget in August. The Capital-Journal reports that 14 of the cuts would be with the public works department. The proposed cuts come as reduced sales tax revenues have left the city struggling to balance its budget for this year.