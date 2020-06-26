Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas communities have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings and a few have seen big increases in reported coronavirus cases. In Riley County, reported cases more than doubled to 156 during the two-week period ending Wednesday. That prompted its health officer to reimpose a 50-person limit on public gatherings and limit bars and restaurants to 75% capacity. The commanding general at nearby Fort Riley restricted soldiers' visits to the Aggieville bar and restaurant district in Manhattan. But an even more dramatic increase in Crawford County in southeast Kansas tied to an outbreak at a bacon-processing plant isn’t prompting local officials to go back to previous restrictions.

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A revised indictment accuses a Kansas researcher of defrauding the University of Kansas and the U.S. government by concealing work he was doing for China. The new indictment filed Thursday charges Feng “Franklin” Tao of Lawrence, Kansas, with seven counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. His defense attorney, Peter Zeidenbert, says Tao isn't guilty of the charges against him. The indictment alleges the purpose of the scheme was to benefit China by participating in its “talent plan,” which prosecutors say is designed to encourage the transfer of original ideas and intellectual property from U.S. university to Chinese government institutions.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Protests in Kansas City over the death of George Floyd may lead the city to rename one of its most iconic sites, the J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain near the Country Club Plaza. Nichols was a developer who transformed the Kansas City area in the early 1900s by building the upscale Plaza and thousands of homes in well-maintained subdivisions. But he used deed restrictions to keep Blacks, Jews and other minorities from buying his homes, helping create a racially separated city that remains to this day. In response to that history, the Kansas City Parks Commission is considering removing Nichols' name from the fountain and an adjacent parkway.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas congressman running for the Senate has come under attack over a 12-year-old misdemeanor criminal case and for missing votes while treating coronavirus patients. The criticism of Rep. Roger Marshall came during a Wednesday night debate in Wichita. Marshall sought to portray GOP primary rival Kris Kobach as an iffy prospect for the November general election. Kobach cited a 2008 criminal case in which the son of a Marshall business partner helped him get the charge changed from misdemeanor reckless driving to a lesser traffic infraction. When Kobach also criticized Marshall for missing votes, he said it was "about as low as you can get.”