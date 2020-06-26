Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — Court records show that future western Kansas Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall pleaded no contest in 2008 to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge stemming from a confrontation with a landowner who accused Marshall of hitting him with his pickup. But The Kansas City Star reports that a local prosecutor who was the son of one of Marshall's business partners in Great Bend later successfully asked a judge to reduce Marshall's conviction to a less serious traffic infraction. Marshall denies he hit the other man, and the case was only briefly an issue during Marshall's first successful run for Congress in 2016.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is recommending that communities wait a little bit longer before moving to the next phase of reopening as cornovirus cases increase. The “Phase Out” stage of Kelly’s Ad Astra reopening plan was set to begin Monday, but Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are now advising communities to stay in Phase 3 for at least two more weeks. The main difference is that Phase 3 limits mass gatherings to no more than 45 people. The “Phase Out” stage merely urges social distancing but doesn't limit the size of crowds. The ultimate decision, though, rests with local officials.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three people staying in different rooms of a Wichita motel were shot and wounded early Tuesday. Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release that the three heard shots being fired outside the Afton Motel and were struck around 1 a.m. Tuesday when they exited their rooms. The victims _ two men, ages 26 and 60, and a 25-year-old woman _ were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. Davidson said the shooting is under investigation.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a passenger in a car that was reported stolen has been killed in a Topeka crash after police called off a pursuit. Police said in a news release that an officer attempted to stop the speeding car around 5:20 .am. Monday, about an hour after receiving a report that the the vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the officer lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. But a separate officer then observed the stolen vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed before it crashed into a pickup truck. Police said in the release that officers weren’t in pursuit of the car at the time of the crash.