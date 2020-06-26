Gov. Kelly makes administration appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says she has made some new appointments to her administration.

Governor Kelly says she has made some appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees.

Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission

Governor Kelly says the Commission gathers and releases information regarding problems and programs concerning Hispanic and Latino Kansans, which coordinates, assists and cooperates with state departments and agencies to serve Hispanic and Latino Kansans. The Commission also proposes new programs, evaluates existing programs, proposes legislation, stimulates public awareness, conducts training programs, cooperates with the state board of education in advising and assisting school districts, conducts in-service training programs for bilingual education personnel and more.

· Mary Lou Jaramillo, Merriam

· Bertha Mendoza, Garden City (reappointment)

· Veronica Padilla, Topeka

· Ernestor De La Rosa, Dodge City

· Monica Vargas-Huertas, Wichita

Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission

Governor Kelly says this commission is responsible for recommending qualified nominees for appointment to the Kansas Supreme Court.

· Carol Marinovich, Kansas City

Respiratory Care Council

Governor Kelly says this council advises the Kansas Board of Healing Arts to carry out its mission.

· Lisse Regehr, Iola

State Employee Health Care Commission

Governor Kelly says this commission sets insurance rates and structure for State of Kansas employees.

· Joe Castillo, Berryton

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.