Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

Thursday, the shop became one of the first to make the "The Topeka Promise" to boost consumer confidence.

"Topeka Promise Pledge is something to really get people believing back in that people are doing the right things and doing the things they should do to get people back in," Glory Days Pizza owner Jason Lehnherr said.

Lehnerr added he is grateful the business model could still survive amid the pandemic.

“I say we’re so fortunate with pizza is kinda the business we’re built for because pizza is a carry out and delivery business already.”

Greater Topeka Partnership launched the initiative to make sure local businesses are committed to safety measures as they recover from the pandemic.

Those measures consist of all employees wearing masks and appropriate PPE when dealing with customers, social distancing enforced through seating capacity, common surfaces regularly being disinfected, available sanitizer by registers, and employees being screened daily for symptoms and restricted from work if any are noted.

“When you see this badge at businesses in Topeka and Shawnee County it means that businesses have committed to going above and beyond to protect you and your loved ones by agreeing to follow all federal, state and public health mandates as well as industry guidelines and beyond,” Brent Boles of the Topeka/Shawnee County Community Recovery Taskforce said.

Leaders say it's important the consumers feel comfortable where they go, but it's just as important for businesses to get back to safely resuming operations.

“If you pull up and you see the window seal on the sticker that helps with that personal risk assessment,” Shawnee Co. Incident Commander Dusty Nichols said.

“As we learn to live with the virus, it’s gonna be awhile from all expert opinions it’s gonna be around awhile we need to learn to live with it and I think it’s a really, really great step for the community to see the businesses to step up to keep the community safe, their patrons safe and to make people feel more comfortable to go out.”

“I think all in all it well help people so I definitely encourage people to get out and try it if it’s uncomfortable, then you have a better level of experience to base it on but I think we should give it a shot.

Local leaders point out businesses came up with the idea themselves.

“It’s developed by the business community for the business community and I hope people don’t see this as any kind of government intervention in private business because it’s not it’s something the business community has developed for its own success.” Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays said.

Interested businesses can apply for a decal here.

