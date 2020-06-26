Friday forecast: Hot today, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the heat and humidity today with storms that may be severe tonight. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday but the biggest difference will be the humidity and that means heat indices will be closer to 100° for most spots. Today may end up being the hottest day of the next 8 days.

Storm chances exist almost every 24 hour time period however most of the storms will occur at night leaving most of the daytime hours dry. Even with that said, that still doesn’t mean we won’t have storms lingering in the morning hours or develop late in the afternoon due to daytime heating. Rain and/or cloud cover may be the only factor in keeping temperatures from getting too hot each afternoon. Right now most of the next 8 days are in the low-mid 90s however any cloud cover may keep some areas in the upper 80s.

There still remains some light rain showers north of I-70 with some clouds that should dissipate by 2pm. Highs will rebound up in the low-mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s to some triple digits possible. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph. The chance for storms are expected to develop in north-central KS between 5-7pm and continue to increase in coverage tonight.

Tonight scattered storms likely with severe weather possible. Hail will be the initial threat with wind the threat overnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible so there is also a risk for flooding. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow while a storm chance exists all day, the chance is mainly early then again late. Highs will be slightly cooler with upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

There will be another round of storms Saturday night but this is expected to be gone by Sunday morning leaving most of the day dry and highs slightly warmer as winds will be strong again with gusts around 25 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

The weather pattern of storms mainly at night and highs in the low-mid 90s continue next week. The last couple days, the models have been inconsistent on the weather for the 4th of July however now it’s looking more consistent as it’s looking dry and highs around 90°.

Taking Action

Stay hydrated today with the heat. While isolated storms may develop before 7pm, the better chance exists tonight. Stay weather aware. Despite all the storm chances in the next 8 days there still isn’t one particular day or time period where confidence is high enough to lead to cancelling any outdoor activities. Saturday morning does look to be the best time-frame to consider a Plan B with storms that may linger from Friday night but there still does remain uncertainty on that.

