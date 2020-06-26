Fanny Fang says face masks should be worn in Manhattan area businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fanny Fang, a candidate for Riley County Commission District 2, told the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force she believes in the need for a county-wide mask requirement for employees at businesses open during the pandemic.

Fanny Fang, a candidate for Riley County Commission, says she believes there is a strong need for a county-wide mask requirement for employees at businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rise in cases in the county over the last few weeks. She stresses that it is more important than ever for county leadership to institute a requirement that employees at businesses open to the public must wear face masks.

During the meeting, Fanny says she offered her experience as a local business leader who learned to adapt to the pandemic. She says that her business voluntarily took up a mask requirement for employees and customers over 2 months ago and that it provided peace of mind to existing employees and customers, as well as helping the business gain the respect of new patrons.

Fanny says she challenged the Task Force to consider a mask requirement for employees as an important step in the way of protecting the community and the health of the public at large. She says the measure will also minimize any further rise in coronavirus cases in the county, which would ensure that businesses could safely stay open and the economic health of the community would continue to recuperate and prosper. She emphasizes that the requirement should not fall on businesses already struggling though the pandemic, instead she says the county should step up and provide masks with the millions of dollars in pandemic relief funding provided by the state.

After her proposal was made at the meeting, Fanny says she heard invaluable insight form members of the Task Force such as that the lack of mask requirements has made visits to older adults almost impossible. The lack of contact for older people has resulted in consequences such as suicide. The Task Force also said the lack of County direction on masks has created hostile work environments where employees are threatened or harassed for voluntarily wearing a mask.

Fanny says the time is now for the county o take a stand and take the health and well-being of its residents and local businesses seriously.

