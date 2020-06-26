Advertisement

Emporia man struck after being accused of attempted rape

The Emporia Police Department says social media posts take on a life of their own.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was accused of rape and later confronted by a group of seven.

The Emporia Police Department says it received reports of a man getting jumped in his driveway and simultaneously received a report of a young girl being drug into the home of a man.

On Wednesday, June 24, the EPD says three females, ages 13, 14 and 19, were walking down the 10 block of Merchant St. where they were approached by a man asking for help to move a piece of furniture to the backyard of his home. The females say they refused and continued walking.

EPD says after about an hour the girls told a group of older boys what had happened and they concluded the man was trying to lure the girls and that he tried to drag one into his home. The group of seven then went to confront the man, finding him in his driveway.

According to witnesses, an argument occurred and the man was struck in the face at least once.

EPD says all involved in the incident, including the three girls and the parents of the girl that was allegedly dragged, were taken in for interviews.

According to the Department, social media postings had been made accusing the man of attempting to drag the girl into his home to rape her and concerned residents ran to her aid and saved her.

The interviews with all at the scene concluded this did not happen.

The Emporia Police Department says residents need to be aware that social media postings often take on a life of their own and frequently have little to no factual base.

