Dozens gather at Kansas Statehouse to call for change, honor memory of Dominque White

Gathering at Capitol
Gathering at Capitol(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of people gathered at the Kansas Statehouse Thursday night for a “Say His Name” event.

The meeting was organized by the family of Dominique White - who was shot and killed by Topeka police in 2017.

The night was about looking back on the memories of people killed - but it was also about looking forward towards change.

Organizers set up a voter registration booth to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

While people signed up - others like Dominique White’s mom spoke about the importance of gathering, remembering, and supporting one another.

