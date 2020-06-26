Advertisement

Department of Labor issues new child labor guidelines amid school and camp closures

The Department of Labor has issued new guidelines for child labor laws and paid sick leave due to the closure of schools and summer programs.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has issued two Field Assistance Bulletins to clarify issues related to the pandemic, children and the workplace.

The WHD says the bulletins address whether schools closed for COVID-19 related reasons are considered in session for purposes of federal child labor requirements, and paid sick or expanded family and medical leave eligibility based on the closure of summer camps, enrichment programs and other activities.

“As workers and employers deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the workplace, the U.S. Department of Labor’s priorities include ensuring our response provides the support and information they need,” says the Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton. “The guidance provided to our field offices in these bulletins, which we are sharing publicly, clarifies some unique issues surrounding the reality of distance and virtual learning and the transition from school to summer child care. We will continue to provide guidance as new situations and issues arise.”

The WHD says the first bulletin clarifies how child labor laws apply to the employment of children while schools are in session while physically closed due to COVID-19. School is in session if the local public school district requires students to participate in virtual or distance learning, even if schools are physically closed, according to the DoL.

The second bulletin provides guidance on when employees qualify for paid leave to care for children based on the closure of summer camps, summer enrichment programs or other summer activities for COVID-19 says the WHD.

The DoL says the law enables employers to provide workers with paid leave, while also ensuring that workers are not forced to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to combat the virus. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act helps the nation combat workplace effects of the coronavirus by allowing tax credits to businesses with less than 500 employees reimbursing the costs of providing paid leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

Visit the WHD’s Quick Benefits Tips for more information.

