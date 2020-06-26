Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Lawrence bar

A Lawrence bar is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak.
A Lawrence bar is linked to a COVID-19 outbreak.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several attendees at a Lawrence bar reported testing positive for COVID-19.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Officials say patrons who attended The Hawk on June 19-20 are asked to monitor symptoms for COVID-19 as several who have tested positive report being present at the bar.

“We’d ask anyone who was there last weekend to monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms. We believe the source of exposure for some of these cases occurred before they visited The Hawk, but we would consider them contagious during this time frame,” says Informatics Director Sonia Jordan. “We are not confident in being able to identify everyone who was there and might have come in close contact with people who were contagious, so we have released this information.

Jordan says on Friday The Hawk was confirmed as the site of an outbreak due to two or more cases being identified with the same source of exposure.

Officials say owners of the bar have been in touch with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health about best practices and guidelines for health and safety.

The CDC says symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

The Lawrence Public Health Officials are asking anyone present at The Hawk last weekend and are symptomatic to call their healthcare provider to be screened and tested for the virus.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health maintains a Coronavirus hotline for residents without a healthcare provider at 785-856-4343.

