Concordia pool goers told to self-quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several may have been exposed to COVID-19 after swimming at the Concordia City Pool.

The Cloud County Health Department is warning anyone who visited the pool on Monday, June 22nd from 12:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. or Tuesday, June 23rd from 3:45p.m. to 6:30p.m., to self-quarantine for 14 days

They also recommend you monitor yourself for symptoms.

If anyone believes they may have been exposed, or has questions, contact the Health Department at 785-243-8140.

The city has closed the pool through July 3rd.

