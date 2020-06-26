Colorado man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for Hodgeman Co., Kan., murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Colorado man has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison.

The AG says Emilio Nunez-Torres, 46, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder and one count of aggravated robbery in Hodgeman County District Court.

Schmidt says Nunez-Torres was charged in connection to the September 2018 death of Bayron Diaz Bautista in rural Hodgeman County.

Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman says he sentenced Nunez-Torres to 155 months for second-degree murder and 59 months for the aggravated robbery which is to be served consecutively in the Kansas Department of Corrections, totaling 214 months.

Schmidt says two other defendants pleaded guilty on charges in connection with the crimes as well. Veronica Nunez, 24, of Garden City, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of criminal threat. Emilio Nunez-Bahena, 28, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one felony count of aggravated robbery.

Chief Judge Gatterman says he accepted the pleas and scheduled sentencing for the two for July 22.

Schmidt says Assistant Attorney General Jesica Domme is prosecuting the three cases which were investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office.

