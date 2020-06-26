Advertisement

Colorado man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for Hodgeman Co., Kan., murder

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Colorado man has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison.

The AG says Emilio Nunez-Torres, 46, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder and one count of aggravated robbery in Hodgeman County District Court.

Schmidt says Nunez-Torres was charged in connection to the September 2018 death of Bayron Diaz Bautista in rural Hodgeman County.

Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman says he sentenced Nunez-Torres to 155 months for second-degree murder and 59 months for the aggravated robbery which is to be served consecutively in the Kansas Department of Corrections, totaling 214 months.

Schmidt says two other defendants pleaded guilty on charges in connection with the crimes as well. Veronica Nunez, 24, of Garden City, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of criminal threat. Emilio Nunez-Bahena, 28, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery and one felony count of aggravated robbery.

Chief Judge Gatterman says he accepted the pleas and scheduled sentencing for the two for July 22.

Schmidt says Assistant Attorney General Jesica Domme is prosecuting the three cases which were investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A few severe storms overnight

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Scattered storms will develop overnight. A few could produce hail and gusty winds.

News

Severe Storm Watch until 4AM

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

Updated: 1 hours ago
USD 501 hosts first-ever Student Equity Series

News

State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Finance Council approves certificate of indebtedness

Latest News

News

Increase in COVID-19 cases linked to Wild Horse Saloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Health Department says they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Wild Horse Saloon.

Coronavirus

Concordia pool goers told to self-quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several may have been exposed to COVID-19 after swimming at the Concordia City Pool.

News

Knights of Colmbus donates new bus shelter to Topeka Metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new bus shelter was unveiled Friday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

Sports

Several K-State MBB, football players say they won’t play unless school takes action against Jaden McNiel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Several K-State student-athletes are demanding a student behind a viral tweet about George Floyd be removed from the university, or they will not play.

News

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Lawrence bar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Several attendees at a Lawrence bar reported testing positive for COVID-19.

State

Walmart associates see paycheck bonus for COVID-19 work

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Hourly associates for Walmarts in Kansas received a special cash bonus on their paychecks which totaled over $5.1 million statewide.