Lyon Co. reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Youth Girls Basketball Tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon County Public Health officials say a player who attended a youth girls basketball tournament in Parkville, Missouri on Saturday, June 20th, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from LCPH, the player was part of the KCP 5/6th Grade Girls Basketball Tournament, at the Parkville Athletic Complex – Court 3, in Parkville, Missouri.

“Lyon County Public Health has contacted the known close contacts of the positive player to notify them of the potential exposure and ask them to quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact,” they said in a release.

The agency is strongly encouraging anyone who attended the tournament to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

Additional details are available at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/.

