Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak

Riley County health officials say at least 30 recent positive cases have ties to the popular business district.
Aggieville banner June 2020
(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -

Riley County bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen for dine-in services at the end of May, and as to be expected with the relaxed restrictions the number of positive COVID-19 tests has increased since that time.

Aggieville Business Owners say they share concerns about COVID-19 cases linked to their establishments.

“I think even the health department would say this…this little…this bump…has been expected and so we…we hopefully we can flatten this right back out again.” Aggieville Business Association, director, Dennis Cook says.

Riley County health officials say at least 30 recent positive cases have ties to the popular business district. They include both patrons and employees.

“Nobody has said that this is…that this outbreak is…or this hot spot piece is…has got anything to do with…with retail businesses.” Cook says.

The public is reminded to wear a mask when you can’t observe social distancing and avoid crowds if possible.

Aggieville Business Association director Dennis Cook admits - that can be tough advice to follow right now.

“Business is a little bit better than expected at this time, and…that’s good news for people who have spent weeks and weeks and months of zero income and they couldn’t…couldn’t provide for their employees and their families.” Cook says.

Riley County implemented new restrictions for all county bars and restaurants including monitoring employees for symptoms prior to each shift, and limiting occupancy.

“We offered up the suggestion, let’s roll back… let’s pull back on capacity, and…and let’s see if that doesn’t help lower this…this spike.” Cook says.

“We’re very popular, that can be the curse, so…only thing we can do is…is clean like everybody else, put up…put up the signs, try to monitor it.” Cook says.

Cook says three Aggieville businesses did temporarily close by choice.

Riley County health officials have not released specific businesses associated with the outbreak.

Thursday evening forecast