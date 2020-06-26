Advertisement

10th Judicial District interviewing nominees for district judge vacancy

(MGN/File)
(MGN/File) (KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a district judge vacancy.

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, to interview nominees to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Sara Welch on July 1.

The 10th Judicial District is made up of Johnson County.

The Commission says it will meet in the Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe and will hold interviews open to the public and will accept public comment.

Nominees will choose between interviewing in person or via videoconference, according to the Commission.

The interview schedule is as follows:

9 a.m.

Joshua K. Allen, Prairie Village, city prosecutor for several cities;

9:30 a.m.

Jenifer J. Ashford, Olathe, district magistrate judge in Johnson County;

10 a.m.

Krishnan Christopher Jayaram, Overland Park, private practice;

10:30 a.m.

Michael F. McCulloch, Olathe, Johnson County chief public defender;

11 a.m.

Michael Richard-Tel Parrett, Shawnee, private practice;

11:30 a.m.

Break

1 p.m.

Vanessa M. Riebli, Olathe, Johnson County district attorney’s office section chief;

1:30 p.m.

Jacquelyn E. Rokusek, Shawnee, private practice;

2 p.m.

Karen L. Torline, Shawnee, municipal court judge for several cities; and

2:30 p.m.

Gary J. Willnauer, Stilwell, private practice.

The Kansas Courts say nominees for a district judge must be 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice for at least 5 years and must be a resident of Johnson County at the time of taking office and while holding it.

The Commission says it will select 3-5 nominees who will then be submitted to Governor Laura Kelly who will fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements and has 60 days to do so.

The Kansas Courts say after serving 1 year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election, and if retained will serve a 4-year term.

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission says its members are Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair, Thomas Bath of Leawood, John Parisi of Leawood, Samuel Turner Sr. of Leawood, Joe Beveridge of Lenexa, Stephen Moore of Lenexa, Annabeth Surbaugh of Lenexa, Laura McConwell of Mission, Doug Brownlee of Olathe, James Griffith of Olathe, Stephen Tatum of Olathe, Rick Guinn of Overland Park, Kevin Moriarty of Overland Park, Greg Musil of Overland Park and Josie Herrera of Shawnee.

