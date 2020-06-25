Advertisement

Woman in 2018 police-dragging case faces new charges

Chelsee Ann Retana (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Chelsee Ann Retana (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)(WIBW)
By Steve Fry
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old woman earlier convicted in a case in which a motorist fleeing a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was shot to death in 2018 will appear in Shawnee County District Court on July 7 after new charges were filed against her in February.

In the new case, Chelsee Ann Retana is charged with eluding police and criminal possession of a weapon, which are felonies, and driving on a suspended driver's license, no seat belt, and driving a vehicle equipped with unlawful one-way glass or sunscreening, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

The incident occurred on February 9, court records said.

In the earlier case, Retana initially was charged with four felonies in a November 2018 incident in which a motorist dragged a trooper and a Topeka police officer before the driver was fatally shot.

In the 2018 case, Retana first was charged with two counts of felony interference with law enforcement officers, a misdemeanor count of interference with an officer, two counts of felony possession of opiates, one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

On July 22, 2019, Retana pleaded guilty to two felony charges of interference with officers and opiate possession, and as part of the plea, the other six charges were dismissed, court records said.

On September 13, 2019, Retana was sentenced to seven months of incarceration on the felony interference conviction and to 32 months on the drug charge, court records said. In that case, Retana was credited with time served, then placed on intensive supervised probation for 18 months, court records said.

Those charges were tied to an incident on November 27, 2018, when a KHP trooper stopped Retana near N.E. Monroe and Grant, and a police officer backed up the trooper.

An SUV driven by Jarmane Logan, 35, sped toward the officers and nearly hit them as Retana and a second woman tried to enter the Logan vehicle.

The two officers were dragged by the SUV as it left the scene, and a trooper fired two shots, one striking Logan and fatally wounding him, an assistant district attorney said during Retana's plea hearing in the 2018 incident.

In January 2019, the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office ruled the trooper’s use of force in the shooting was justified, and no charges were filed against the trooper in Logan’s shooting death.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

