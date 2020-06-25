TPD to increase presence at Topeka Blvd. Cruise Nights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Departments says there will be an increase of police presence at the Topeka Blvd. Cruise Nights.

TPD says the increase will happen this Saturday, June 27, in order to ensure that all attending are safe.

A growing number of reports of erratic driving, burnouts, and drag racing on public streets has led them to make the decision says the Department.

TPD says there has also been an increase in reports of fights, disturbances and other issues that are a danger to those who want to enjoy the event.

