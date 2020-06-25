Advertisement

Three appointed, one reappointed to Language Access Committee

Three appointments and one reappointment were made on the Kansas Supreme Court's Language Access Committee.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed three new members and reappointed one member to the Language Access Committee.

According to the Court, the three new appointments are:

District Magistrate Judge Erich Campbell, serving Pottawatomie County under 2nd Judicial District.

Tabitha Owen, Smith County attorney.

Ellen House, 18th Judicial District court administrator for Sedgwick County.

Reappointed to the committee is Thomas Fields, a Kansas City, Kansas lawyer.

All appointments made begin their terms on July 1 and will end June 30, 2023, according to the Supreme Court.

The Court says other members of the committee are:

Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger, Kansas Court of Appeals.

Chief Judge Bradley Ambrosier, 26th Judicial District judge serving Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton and Stevens counties.

Chief Judge Laura Lewis, 16th Judicial District judge serving Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa and Meade counties.

Kurtis Jacobs, 25th Judicial District court administrator serving Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott and Wichita counties.

Oscar Marino, court interpreter serving Lawrence.

Maura Miller, court interpreter serving Overland Park.

