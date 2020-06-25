Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Board of Health receives mental health services update

By Alyssa Willetts
Jun. 25, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mental health has been a big concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the effect all this is having on Kansans. That’s why the Shawnee County Board of Health wanted to take a deeper look at those impacts locally.

The Shawnee County Health Department did a study that found suicides and suicide attempts are down compared to this time last year.

Local mental health organizations said this is good news, but also said there are other challenges they’ve faced that have limited their ability to serve the community.

Mental health services in Shawnee County changed as COVID-19 forced organizations like Valeo Behavioral Health and Family Service and Guidance Center to go virtual.

Family Service and Guidance Center’s Chief Executive Officer, Brenda Mills said, “We gained some things through using telemedicine where we were able to see kids in a different environment, but we also weren’t able to provide services like we normally did.”

Valeo’s Chief Executive Officer, Bill Persinger agreed saying, “”It was okay for individual counseling, but I don’t think it’s going to be our motive practice going forward.”

Both said being unable to meet clients in-person was the biggest disadvantage. No school also played a role.

“Without kids being in schools where maybe certain behavioral health and mental health issues may be propping up, those referrals did not come in the way that we were used to,” Mills said.

She said that could also be an indicator of why suicide trends are down.

“We’re seeing the data that there were fewer suicides completed here locally,” she continued saying, “So, without the stressors that come with the school system, maybe some kids felt safer or some of those things didn’t manifest themselves.”

As Valeo Behavior Health and Family Service and Guidance Center resume all services, they encourage people to not be afraid to seek help when they need it.

The Shawnee County Health Department announced Thursday they are temporarily discontinuing the Community Cares Line. That service connected members of the community with trusted volunteers during times of social distancing.

The health department said it will be reinstated in the fall if needed.

Those needing mental health support in the meantime are encouraged to call Valeo’s Crisis Line for adults at 785-234-33-00 or Family Service and Guidance Center’s Crisis Line for children at 785-232-5005. Both numbers are available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

