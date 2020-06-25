Senate President Susan Wagle makes appointments to interim committees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senate President Susan Wagle says she has made appointments to interim committees.

Wagle announced today that she made appointments to joint interim committees with the House of Representatives to address COVID-19 economic recovery, oversight of emergency management and foster care, and reforming Kansas’ behavioral health system.

Appointments are as follows:

Economic Recovery Interim Study Committee

Senator Julia Lynn - Chairwoman (R-Olathe)

Senator Gene Sullentrop (R-Wichita)

Senator Caryn Tyson (R-Parker)

Senator Richard Hilderbrand (R-Galena)

Senator Anthony Hensley (D-Topeka)

Special Committee on Kansas Emergency Management Act

Senator Eric Rucker - Vice Chairman (R-Topeka)

Senator Richard Wilborn (R-McPherson)

Senator Dennis Pyle (R-Hiawatha)

Senator Mike Thompson (R-Shawnee)

Senator Marci Francisco (D-Lawrence)

Foster Care Oversight Committee

Senator Molly Baumgardner - Vice Chairwoman (R-Louisburg)

Senator Bud Estes (R-Dodge City)

Senator Ed Berger (R-Hutchinson)

Senator Richard Hilderbrand (R-Galena)

Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D-Wichita)

Kansas Mental Health Modernization and Reform Committee

Senator Carolyn McGinn - Vice Chairwoman (R-Sedgwick)

Senator Larry Alley (R-Winfield)

Senator Mary Jo Taylor (R-Stafford)

Senator Dan Kerschen (R-Garden Plain)

Senator Pat Pettey (D-Kansas City)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.