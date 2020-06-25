RCPD looking for two men in connection to stolen wallet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department says it is looking for two men after a wallet was stolen in early June.

The Riley County Police Department would like to speak to the two men in connection to a wallet that was stolen and used at Walmart in early June.

RCPD says the men used cards from the wallet to buy about $2,500 worth of items from Walmart.

If the men are seen, do not attempt to apprehend them, instead call the RCPD at <b>785-537-2112</b> or contact Crime Stoppers at <b>785-539-7777</b> or leave a tip online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.