Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Connecticut Police pulled off a dramatic water rescue Wednesday.

A man was out crabbing when he fell into the water, getting caught at the entrance of a pipe that runs underneath a roadway.

His wife held onto him as she yelled for her iPhone's virtual assistant Siri to call 911.

Dispatch traced the couple to their location and sent officers.

They wrapped a rope around the man and pulled him to safety with the help of his wife.

The Guilford Police Department said there have been three similar incidents there in the last two years.

According Deputy Chief Butch Hyatt, the man ended up suffering a couple of scrapes but sustained no serious injuries.

