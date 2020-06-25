OSHA, CDC issue guidance for seafood processing worker safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - OSHA and the CDC have released new interim guidelines for the safety of seafood processing workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they consulted with the Food and Drug Administration to release COVID-19 related interim guidance for those that work in the seafood processing industry.

“It is imperative that workers in the seafood processing industry are protected from coronavirus exposure in their workplace,” says Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA collaborated with the CDC and FDA to provide this guidance, which outlines steps employers can take to provide a safe and healthful workplace for workers in this vital industry.”

The CDC and OSHA say the seafood products do not expose workers to the virus, work environments, processing stations and other areas in close quartered facilities may contribute to potential exposure.

According to OSHA and the CDC the guidance includes information focusing on: Modifying alignment of workstations to ensure social distancing, staggering workers across shifts to limit the number of people on site, adding more clock in/clock out stations, providing temporary break areas and restrooms, analyze sick leave policies to ensure those that fall ill stay home and screening of worker health.

For more information on the guidelines visit the CDC coronavirus webpage.

