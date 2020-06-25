Advertisement

NASCAR releases photo of ‘noose’ found in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Team owner Richard Petty, right, stands with driver Bubba Wallace prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., Monday, June 22, 2020.
Team owner Richard Petty, right, stands with driver Bubba Wallace prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., Monday, June 22, 2020.((AP Photo/John Bazemore))
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(Gray News) - NASCAR released an image Thursday of the noose-like rope that caused an FBI investigation when it was discovered in the garage of the lone black driver on the circuit.

The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

Federal investigators said the rope had been hanging at the Alabama track since at least October.

Video evidence showed it had been hanging from the garage door but was the only one fashioned as a noose. Wallace coincidentally was assigned that garage.

NASCAR stood by its decision to investigate the discovery found in the stall of its only Black driver.

Wallace successfully called for a ban of the Confederate flag and has become an activist for the sport during a push for racial equality.

