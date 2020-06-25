Lyon Co. Detention Officer tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Lyon County Detention Center officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says a detention center officer is currently under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 24.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Detention Center adopted multiple guidelines to prevent inmates and staff from exposure, such as the wearing of facial coverings, which are still in place.

The Sheriff’s Office and KDHE say they are currently working to administer COVID-19 tests to determine if other staff or inmates have become exposed to the virus.

