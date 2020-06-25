Advertisement

Kansas governor calls back State Finance Council to approve certificate of indebtness

(WIBW)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) -- Governor Laura Kelly will reconvene the State Finance Council Friday morning.

The governor is calling the meeting in response to Republican members delaying a vote that the governor said “could jeopardize the state’s economic health and the paychecks of thousands of state employees and teachers.”

“The same Republicans on the State Finance Council who voted against the certificate of indebtedness, rubber-stamped every action Sam Brownback took as he drove our state’s finances into the ground, including approving several previous certificates of indebtedness,” Governor Kelly said. “Without this certificate, we threaten the future of our state -- we can’t pay our teachers, we can’t pay our 40,000 state employees, and we can’t get the PPE we need to protect Kansans from the threat of COVID-19. I won’t let that happen, so I will call back the State Finance Council tomorrow morning, and every morning until our Republican colleagues approve this certificate of indebtedness.”

