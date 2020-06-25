Advertisement

Kansas approved for online EBT purchasing pilot

Kansas has been approved to implement online EBT grocery shopping
Kansas has been approved to implement online EBT grocery shopping
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says the USDA has approved Kansas for the online purchasing of groceries using EBT cards.

Governor Kelly says the United States Department of Agriculture approved the proposal from the Department for Children and Families which proposed to offer Kansas food assistance recipients the ability to purchase groceries online using a Kansas Benefits Card due to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented enormous challenges – especially for our vulnerable families,” says Governor Kelly. “We will continue to work with our federal and local partners to make critical resources – like food and nutrition – accessible, to keep families healthy and safe.”

DCF says it is working with EBT to test the system to ensure no disruptions to the EBT transaction process and expects testing to be done during the summer. They say the implementation of online purchasing should be fully functional by September.

“We know the pandemic has made it difficult for those receiving food assistance to travel to grocery stores to purchase food,” says Howard. “This new online purchasing program provides those families the flexibility to safely purchase groceries online.”

Kelly says Kansas has over 185,000 residents who receive food assistance benefits which total $256 million each year.

