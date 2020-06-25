Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, recovering from shark attack at Fla. beach, his mother says

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - A 7-year-old Florida boy received 19 stitches after he was bitten in the leg by what his mother believes may have been a bull shark on a trip to the beach.

The 7-year-old, only identified as Jacob, sustained three wounds to his leg Monday after he says he went into the water at Homestead Bayfront Park in Homestead, Florida, and an animal bit him.

“All we saw was the blood coming down,” said Jacob’s mother, only identified as Ethel.

When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.
When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.(Source: WSVN/CNN)

Ethel says when Jacob was attacked, he didn’t shed a tear. Lifeguards quickly gave him medical attention, and he was then taken to the hospital, where he got 19 stitches.

"He was cool, calm and collect[ed]. I, on the other hand, was a mess," Ethel said.

By the markings left behind, Jacob’s mother believes a small bull shark may have been responsible for her son’s injuries. Fishing Capt. Stan Staffan agrees.

"When the water gets warm, the fish get pretty active," Staffan said. "Always be aware of your surroundings."

Jacob’s mother says she wanted to get the message out to other parents bringing their kids to the park. She says the attack was no one’s fault, but she wants to make sure parents keep a close eye on their children when they’re in the water.

"I just don't want anyone to have a false sense of security that they think because it's closed off that they're safe there," she said. "Had that been a toddler, it would have been a lot worse."

Neither Jacob nor his mom hold a grudge against the animal that bit him, but the 7-year-old says his grandmother has her own plans if they ever catch it.

"To fry it and chop it up and eat it," he said.

Although Jacob is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

Copyright 2020 WSVN, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some states pause reopening as virus cases near record high

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak. Riley County health officials say at least 30 recent positive cases have ties to the popular business district.

News

Washburn University expects enrollment drop for next school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Washburn University Board of Regents has approved a budge for the University for the next fiscal year.

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Latest News

National

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

Updated: 1 hour ago
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

News

Manhattan Public Library expanding services

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the Manhattan Public Library saw nearly one thousand patrons coming through their doors on a daily basis.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

National

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 2 hours ago
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

News

Shawnee Co. Board of Health receives mental health services update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mental health has been a big concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the effect all this is having on Kansans.