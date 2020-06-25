Gov. Kelly holds discussion with Kansas teachers on virtual learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly says she held discussions with Kansas teachers on virtual distance learning.

Governor Laura Kelly says she joined a zoom call with Kansas teachers, Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers and Representative Cindy Holscher to discuss improvements that can be made to education access and continuous learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansas teachers stepped up when schools were closed, and continued to give our kids the education they deserve,” says Governor Kelly. “Today Lt. Gov. Rogers, Rep. Cindy Holscher, and I spoke with teachers about the challenges of distance learning and how this administration can support their work in the fall.”

Governor Kelly says she took aggressive actions in order to save Kansans lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by closing schools for the duration of the school year and in a few short days teachers and administrators came together to create the continuous learning plan, providing guidance on how schools can continue educating safely.

“Our state’s educators are resilient, passionate, and dedicated to their students,” says Lt. Gov. Rogers. “I enjoyed our conversation this morning, and I look forward to future discussion and collaboration with educators from across the state.”

Governor Kelly says during the call she asked how districts met the challenges presented by COVID-19 and how her administration can support them as the school year nears.

