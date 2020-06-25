Advertisement

Gov. Kelly holds discussion with Kansas teachers on virtual learning

Gov. Kelly held a zoom conference with Kansas teachers on what they need from her as schools reopen from COVID-19 after Summer Break.
Gov. Kelly held a zoom conference with Kansas teachers on what they need from her as schools reopen from COVID-19 after Summer Break.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly says she held discussions with Kansas teachers on virtual distance learning.

Governor Laura Kelly says she joined a zoom call with Kansas teachers, Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers and Representative Cindy Holscher to discuss improvements that can be made to education access and continuous learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansas teachers stepped up when schools were closed, and continued to give our kids the education they deserve,” says Governor Kelly. “Today Lt. Gov. Rogers, Rep. Cindy Holscher, and I spoke with teachers about the challenges of distance learning and how this administration can support their work in the fall.”

Governor Kelly says she took aggressive actions in order to save Kansans lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by closing schools for the duration of the school year and in a few short days teachers and administrators came together to create the continuous learning plan, providing guidance on how schools can continue educating safely.

“Our state’s educators are resilient, passionate, and dedicated to their students,” says Lt. Gov. Rogers. “I enjoyed our conversation this morning, and I look forward to future discussion and collaboration with educators from across the state.”

Governor Kelly says during the call she asked how districts met the challenges presented by COVID-19 and how her administration can support them as the school year nears.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak. Riley County health officials say at least 30 recent positive cases have ties to the popular business district.

News

Washburn University expects enrollment drop for next school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Washburn University Board of Regents has approved a budge for the University for the next fiscal year.

News

Manhattan Public Library expanding services

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the Manhattan Public Library saw nearly one thousand patrons coming through their doors on a daily basis.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 2 hours ago
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Board of Health receives mental health services update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mental health has been a big concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the effect all this is having on Kansans.

News

Crews begin final installation on Crossroads Fountain

Updated: 2 hours ago
Crews will ensure all the fountain heads are properly aligned, then program the water shows.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Officer pay raise approved

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Shawnee County Commissioners voted Thursday morning to raise the pay for the Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino.

Politics

Senate President Susan Wagle makes appointments to interim committees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senate President Susan Wagle says she has made appointments to interim committees.

News

Shawnee Co. Board of Health receives mental health services update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Shawnee Co. Board of Health receives mental health services update

News

Manhattan Library set to start some services on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Becky Goff
The Manhattan Public Library will be resuming some services on Monday, June 29, ending carryout service.