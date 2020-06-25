Crews test new Evergy Plaza fountain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People soon should be able to beat the heat with a new water feature in the Evergy Plaza downtown.

Crews began final installation Thursday on the Crossroads Fountain.

Work has been delayed by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The contractors are from Florida, and the manufacturers are based in Canada.

Kurt Young of the Downtown Topeka Foundation board explained it is a multi-step process to get the fountain fully functioning. First, the crews must make sure all 43 fountain heads embedded in the plaza surface are positioned correctly.

Once that is done, the contractor crews from Florida will work virtually with the manufacturers in Canada - who still cannot cross the border - to program five interactive programs for people to play in the water, and nine shows choreographing water, music and lights. Young says the choreographed shows will run during night-time hours. During the shows, the fountains will spray water 12 to 20 feet into the air.

The crews also are putting finishing touches on a waterfall at the north end of the plaza, near the CapFed stage.

Young says the work could take up to two weeks to complete, before the fountains are on and ready for visitors.

Evergy Plaza is located in the 600 block of South Kansas Ave. The $1.6 million fountain was paid for by private donations, and is sponsored by the Topeka Lodging Association.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.