Congressman Watkins thankful for $1 million KBI grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Steve Watkins applauds the U.S. Department of Justice $1 million grant to the KBI.

Congressman Watkins says he is thankful for the DoJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services $1 million grant to the KBI in order to combat the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and prescription opioids.

“Drug addiction tears apart families, ruins lives, and ravages communities,” says Watkins. “DOJ’s announcement to support KBI’s efforts to reduce the manufacturing and distribution of illegal drugs in Kansas is a welcome sign for our families and communities who have suffered first hand from the devastating effects of addiction. I am proud to stand with President Trump in supporting our law enforcement officers in their mission to rid our communities of these deadly and addictive drugs.”

Watkins says state agencies have executed countless seizures of chemicals to make the drugs, methamphetamine, laboratories and laboratory dumps.

The funding will allow state agencies to continue the investigation of illicit activities related to the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine says the Congressman.

A link to the full list of CAMP grant awardees can be found here.

