Congressman Marshall votes no to Justice in Policing Act

Rep. Roger Marshall says he will vote no on the Justice in Policing Act. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., to vote no on Justice in Policing Act saying he stands with law enforcement.

Rep. Marshall says he will vote no to the Justice in Policing Act because he believes it is a partisan bill creating negative impacts on Kansas’ law enforcement agencies and removing protections for officers.

“As the son of a chief of police, I could never vote for this partisan Nancy Pelosi bill. This bill will hinder a police officer’s job to ‘serve and protect,’ says Rep. Marshall. “I have personally spoken with Kansas police officers and Kansas sheriffs, and they firmly oppose this bill. This bill was crafted with zero input from a single Republican, and as we’ve heard twice now this week, Nancy Pelosi would rather make outrageous statements like calling Republicans murderers than work on a bipartisan bill to enact responsible and needed reforms. National Democrats have made a political stunt out of a tragedy with this bill.”

Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police President 2019-2020, Chief Doug Schroeder, says the KACP is supportive of Marshall’s vote.

“Although Kansas Chiefs desire transparency and work tirelessly to build community trust, this legislation would have had adverse effects on the safety of Kansans,” says Chief Schroeder.

The Kansas Sheriff’s Association says the bill has a negative impact on the way officers would be able to carry out their duties.

“One of our key oppositions to the Bill is eliminating the defense of Qualified Immunity for law enforcement officers,” says Sheriff Sandy Horton, Retired, Executive Director, Kansas Sheriffs Association. “Congressman Marshall understands that the defense is essential to the protection of peace officers who act in good faith and would have a devastating impact on law enforcement who must be able to respond without hesitation while relying on clearly established law.  Qualified immunity is not a defense for a peace officer who knowingly violates an individuals’ constitutional rights.” 

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

