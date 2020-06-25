Bridge inspection on U.S. 24 to reduce lanes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is expecting to reduce the number of lanes on U.S. 24 due to bridge inspections.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that crews will be inspecting a bridge on U.S. 24 on Friday, June 26, which will reduce the number of lanes for drivers to use.

KDOT says the bridge is at mile marker 367, over Northwest Goodyear Plant Road, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting.

Crews say the right lane on westbound U.S. 24 will close and as the work progresses the right lane will open and the left lane will close. Upon the completion of the westbound lanes, crews say they will move to the eastbound lanes.

KDOT says traffic control will include message boards, signage and traffic cones. Slow-moving traffic should be expected as well as delays.

KDOT wants to remind all motorists to be alert and obey signage when approaching and driving through highway work zones.

For more KDOT construction projects visit its website or call 5-1-1.

