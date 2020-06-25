A few severe storms possible Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered storms are expected to develop Friday evening with activity continuing into the overnight hours. Some of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. The severe threat should remain isolated. Lightning and minor flooding will be the primary hazards with most of the storms.

Scattered storms will initially develop around 6PM along a cold front around Concordia and Marysville. This activity will then gradually move southeastward into the overnight hours. Storm chances will increase in the Topeka area especially closer to dark and thereafter.

The cold front will stall out over northeast Kansas on Saturday, bringing continued chances for showers and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather will remain low as we head into the weekend.

Overnight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds with scattered storms developing late in the day. Some may be severe. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind S 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe mainly before 2AM. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler with more clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Expect cooler temperatures with any afternoon thunderstorms.

Higher chance of severe weather is for areas highlighted in yellow. (Peyton Sanders)

