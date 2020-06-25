3 MAYB tournaments in Wichita, Hays linked to possible COVID-19 exposure

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is notifying people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they attended one of three MAYB basketball tournaments last weekend.

The Ellis County Health Department said it was notified by KDHE that three people who attended the tournaments in Hays and Wichita on June 20-21 have tested for COVID-19.

MAYB Boys Basketball Tournament

Hays Recreation Commission

Hays, Kan.

June 20: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 21: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MAYB Girls Basketball Tournament

Hays Recreation Commission

Hays, Kan.

June 21: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MAYB Boys Basketball Tournament

Wichita Sports Forum

Wichita, Kan.

June 20: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

June 21: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone who attended any of the tournaments during the identified days and times are encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until 14 days after exposure (July 4 or 5).

Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, isolate immediately and contact your health care provider.

Anyone determined to be a close contact of the positive cases will be notified by KDHE and mandated to quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact.

Ellis County said the positive cases are not residents.

