Advertisement

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with a reporter at a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with a reporter at a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.(AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
By BEN NADLER
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee approved legislation Wednesday that would prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections.

To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state's June 9 primary elections, enabling huge numbers to avoid having to vote in person. That contributed to increased turnout, with turnout particularly high among Democrats.

The election was marred by problems after poll workers dropped out in fear of getting infected and their replacements had trouble with new voting equipment, contributing to hours-long lines in some locations.

Soon after Raffensperger sent ballot applications to all voters, House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, expressed concern that it could be bad for the GOP, telling news outlet Fetch Your News in April that expanded use of mail voting "will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia." Ralston later walked back those comments and said his concerns are about the potential for ballot fraud. Historically, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting.

Senate Bill 463 proposes several changes to Georgia election law, including giving county election officials leeway in deciding how many voting machines they'll need for certain elections. It was amended Wednesday morning in the House Governmental Affairs Committee to include language that would block Raffensperger's office as well as counties from proactively mailing out absentee ballot applications.

Raffensperger pushed back in a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying that "By a wide margin, voters on both sides of the political spectrum agree that sending absentee applications to all active voters was the safest and best thing our office could do to protect our voters at the peak of COVID-19. Some seem to be saying that our office should have ignored the wave of absentee voting that was clearly coming."

Several groups, including the NAACP and Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, were quick to condemn the legislation as well, saying in a joint statement that "localities, as well as the state, should maintain as many possible tools in their toolbox to promote vote by mail generally and certainly in the midst of a raging, ongoing health crisis."

Republican Rep. Shaw Blackmon, chairman of the committee, said the change is meant to help county election officials avoid being flooded with absentee ballot applications, as happened in some counties before the June 9 primary.

"There's no attempt in any way to remove the ability to request or vote in this particular manner," Blackmon said. "It just is a capacity issue."

Rep. Renitta Shannon, a Democrat from Decatur on the panel opposed to the change, said she was concerned about how the bill would effect county election offices.

“The secretary of state has already said that he is not going to send out proactively absentee applications,” Shannon said. “This ties the hands of local governments if they want to do that to help in their elections.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some states pause reopening as virus cases near record high

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak. Riley County health officials say at least 30 recent positive cases have ties to the popular business district.

News

Washburn University expects enrollment drop for next school year

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Washburn University Board of Regents has approved a budge for the University for the next fiscal year.

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Latest News

National

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

Updated: 1 hour ago
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

News

Manhattan Public Library expanding services

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the Manhattan Public Library saw nearly one thousand patrons coming through their doors on a daily basis.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

National

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 1 hours ago
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

News

Shawnee Co. Board of Health receives mental health services update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mental health has been a big concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the effect all this is having on Kansans.