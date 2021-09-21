The Topeka Mayor and City Council elections is coming up in November, so multiple Topeka organizations created a virtual forum to discuss the candidates on Tuesday, Sept. 28, also known as National Voter Registration Day.
A Kansas gamer whose online dispute with another player sparked a deadly hoax call will have to face a jury after violating the terms of a diversion deal he made with prosecutors, a judge ruled Monday.
A cross-country journey that began on July 2 from New York was first documented a couple of days later in Western Kansas. According to Instagram posts from Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundire, the couple visited the Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County.
A software company urged Kansas to upgrade its computer system for handling claims for unemployment benefits but the state didn’t heed that advice five years before a flood of fraudulent claims across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.