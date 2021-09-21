Pottawatomie Co. assessing “infiltration” of recent cyber attack

Officials say the breach encrypted multiple servers, which prevented the access of many systems used every day, however, essential service networks were not impacted.
DeSoto, Webster take precautions against cyber attacks that have affected other school districts

Truity Credit Union at 2221 W. 31st St., Lawrence.
FBI searching for Lawrence bank robbery suspect

Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a September 1st shooting.
Topeka Police identify person of interest in September shooting

Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors

Forecast

Tuesday night forecast: Temperatures turn chilly as lows fall to the 40s tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Schmidt
70s staying the next few days as conditions remain dry through the weekend.

Emporia State soccer ranked fifth in nation in coaches poll, highest in school history

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
In the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, the Lady Hornets have climbed in the Division-II rankings to No. 5 in the country. That marks the highest place the team has ever been ranked.

City Council voting Tuesday night to demolish White Lakes Mall

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The next step in demolishing White Lakes Mall is on Tuesday night’s City Council agenda.

Americus man killed Monday in semi rollover in southeast Kansas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 65-year-old Americus man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

3 students injured in shooting near Wichita East High School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting near East High School.

Former cop is first Dem. to enter Kansas Attorney General race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Chris Mann launched his campaign Tuesday with a short video. He promised to focus on public safety issues, and remove partisan politics from the Attorney General’s Office.
Live at Five

Tuesday 4PM Forecast
Tuesday 4PM Forecast

Painting continues on exterior of Townsite Tower in downtown Topeka

Topeka mayor, council candidates set to square off in virtual forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tori Whalen
The Topeka Mayor and City Council elections is coming up in November, so multiple Topeka organizations created a virtual forum to discuss the candidates on Tuesday, Sept. 28, also known as National Voter Registration Day.

Work continues on painting exterior of Townsite Tower in downtown Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Painting continued Tuesday on transforming the exterior of the 17-story Townsite Tower building at 534 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka from a sandstone to iron-ore color.

Government resumes prosecution in deadly ‘swatting’ case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kansas gamer whose online dispute with another player sparked a deadly hoax call will have to face a jury after violating the terms of a diversion deal he made with prosecutors, a judge ruled Monday.

Gabby Petito, fiancé visited Kan. landmark before disappearance

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Baker
A cross-country journey that began on July 2 from New York was first documented a couple of days later in Western Kansas. According to Instagram posts from Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundire, the couple visited the Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County.

Authorities continue to search for missing Ozawkie man as Silver Alert expands statewide

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a missing Ozawkie man as efforts have remained fruitless since Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Sports

Salvador Perez sets single-season home run record for MLB catchers

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run of the season Monday afternoon against Cleveland, giving him sole possession of the MLB record for home runs in a single season by a catcher.

AAA: More Americans purchasing travel insurance due to COVID

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A new survey from AAA reveals Americans are now more likely to purchase travel insurance because of COVID-19.

Tik Tok challenge leads to vandalism in Kansas

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
A social media challenge that promotes vandalism in schools and parks has made its way to Kansas.

Tuesday forecast: Much cooler with low humidity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Feeling like Fall for the next couple days

Jared Swafford new man leading the Vikings ship

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Jared Swafford is the new man leading the Seaman Vikings football team. He spent the previous 12 years at Perry-Lecompton. Swafford hopes to install his new culture and win football games.

A Randolph Elementary School teacher is showing her students the importance of American Sign Language

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Reina Flores
Kelly Rahmeier’s kindergarten students are learning their ABCs and a bit of ASL.

RCPD law board approves funding for new additions to agency

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
The Riley County Police Department received approval to fund new additions to their agency.

Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Pringles is rolling out flavor stack combinations based on each NFL franchise, and what better way to start than with Byron Pringle’s go-to flavors.

Washburn volleyball ranked #1 nationally for the first time in school history

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
After knocking off the previous top-ranked team in the country Saturday, Washburn volleyball is ranked No. 1 in the country in the AVCA national poll for the first time in school history.

Stan Hazlett retires after 34 years as a Kansas Disciplinary Administrator

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Reina Flores
He says he estimated he has appeared before 24 Supreme Court Justices and has worked for eight Chief Justices.

Aldi seeks to hire over 300 new area employees before end of 2022

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Tori Whalen
Aldi will host a national hiring week from Sept. 20-24, to find and hire 20,000 new employees for Aldi’s new stores and warehouses.

Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in central Topeka

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT
|
By Phil Anderson
Police were investigating a report of a shooting Monday morning in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore in central Topeka.

Veteran suicide rates dip to lowest in over a decade in 2019

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic and military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the VA found veteran suicide rates dipped to the lowest point it has seen in over a decade.

Topeka Doctor says flu vaccine just as imperative as COVID-19 vaccine, can be taken together

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
One Topeka doctor has said in 2021, the flu vaccine will be just as crucial as the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe to be taken together.

Arson suspected in fire at historic Kansas City church

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal investigation is underway after arson damaged a historic Kansas City, Missouri, church that now serves a congregation predominantly made up of people from South Sudan.

Kansas passed on earlier plan to upgrade unemployment system

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A software company urged Kansas to upgrade its computer system for handling claims for unemployment benefits but the state didn’t heed that advice five years before a flood of fraudulent claims across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fairview man behind bars after deputies smell weed during investigation

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
A Fairview man is behind bars after Brown Co. deputies smelled weed during a criminal damage to property investigation.