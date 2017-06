Royals pitcher Danny Duffy made his second rehab appearance with the Omaha Storm Chasers Thursday night.

Duffy, recovering from a strained oblique, threw 66 pitches in 4.2 innings. He allowed four hits, one earned run, and struck out five.

Last time out, Duffy threw 48 pitches and surrendered a home run.

The Royals are hopeful he will return to the club around the All-Star break.